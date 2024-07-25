PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CFO Michael Mccleary Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $350,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,649.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PriceSmart Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $86.18 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PriceSmart by 237.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

