Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.18) on Wednesday. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4,555.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.35.

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

