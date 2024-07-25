Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,448,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,618,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.