PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.62

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 12956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 0.36.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

