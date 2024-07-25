ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,644 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of ProPetro worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 378,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 74,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $886.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.10. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.