ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Middleby by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

