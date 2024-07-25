ProShare Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $109.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

