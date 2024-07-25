ProShare Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,787,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $18,341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $9,656,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $7,305,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.5 %

ATGE opened at $78.91 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $80.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.