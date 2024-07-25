ProShare Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Palomar Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $89.02 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.32 per share, for a total transaction of $84,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

