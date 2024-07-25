ProShare Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,701 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Banc of California by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 571,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,498 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Banc of California by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 66,739 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 114,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Banc of California Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

