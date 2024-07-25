ProShare Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

