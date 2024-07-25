ProShare Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of AI opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.83. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

