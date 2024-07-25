ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 421.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Paylocity by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $142.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

