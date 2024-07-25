ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 224 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OSI Systems by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $599,262.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,457,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $147.25 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.04 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

