ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 361 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,915,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,915,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,045,169 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

