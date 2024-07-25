ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

