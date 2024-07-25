ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $85,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average of $206.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 120.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

