ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391,717 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 11.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 169.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $88.82.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

