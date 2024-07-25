Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PB. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.