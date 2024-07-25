Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading 3.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Free Report) rose 3.2% on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $51.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.49. Approximately 28,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 788,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

PTGX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

