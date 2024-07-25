Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading 3.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $51.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.49. Approximately 28,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 788,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.
PTGX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTGX
Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Protagonist Therapeutics
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.