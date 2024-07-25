Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on PEG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.