PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.93.

NYSE PHM opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.22. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

