Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Issued By Zacks Research

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

