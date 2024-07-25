Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Decreased by Roth Capital

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nextracker in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nextracker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Nextracker Trading Down 0.7 %

NXT opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.51. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,149,000 after buying an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after buying an additional 404,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 21,759.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after buying an additional 1,579,507 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

