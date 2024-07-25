Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Issued By B. Riley

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis raised its position in Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

