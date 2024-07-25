Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Loblaw Companies Limited Issued By Desjardins (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on L. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.57.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of L opened at C$168.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$149.89. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total value of C$1,107,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total transaction of C$2,058,249.73. Insiders have sold a total of 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Loblaw Companies

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

