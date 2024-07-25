Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Corpay, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:CPAY)

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Corpay in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Corpay’s current full-year earnings is $17.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corpay’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.45 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.91.

Corpay stock opened at $285.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.13. Corpay has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Corpay by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

