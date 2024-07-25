Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Boosted by Zacks Research

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for RLI in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

RLI Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. RLI has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $149.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of RLI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $67,149,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,592,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 237.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.