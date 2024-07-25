Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Cut by Desjardins

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.89.

TSU opened at C$43.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 63.09 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.23. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$46.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total value of C$118,048.00. In related news, Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.11 per share, with a total value of C$126,330.00. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

