Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on X. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE X opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

