Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.27.

Q2 Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. Q2 has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $216,676.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $216,676.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $62,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $20,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 404,372 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

