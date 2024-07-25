Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Issued By Zacks Research

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.