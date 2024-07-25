Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.24. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.50 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $335.61 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $228.21 and a 52 week high of $338.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

