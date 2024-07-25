Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Canada lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.79.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$34.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$21.31 and a 1-year high of C$35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.29.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.75 million.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

