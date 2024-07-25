Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Cut by Zacks Research

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.10.

RPM International stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

