Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2027 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

VEEV stock opened at $184.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.69. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

