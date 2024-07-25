QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.63

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.63, with a volume of 6798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

QCR Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of QCR

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 111.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

