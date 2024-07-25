Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,339 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,052.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qualys Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.07 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 22.6% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth $41,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

