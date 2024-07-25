Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Reduced by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,019 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $251.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.41.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.75.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

