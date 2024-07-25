Rachel Amey Buys 5,000 Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Amey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £1,150 ($1,487.33).

Carclo Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of LON CAR opened at GBX 29.40 ($0.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -326.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Carclo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

Get Carclo alerts:

About Carclo

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.