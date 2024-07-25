Rachel Amey Buys 5,000 Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Amey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £1,150 ($1,487.33).
Carclo Stock Up 9.7 %
Shares of LON CAR opened at GBX 29.40 ($0.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -326.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Carclo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.39).
About Carclo
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carclo
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.