Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $597.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

