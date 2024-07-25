Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.15.

RRC stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 18,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $665,413.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,859.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 18,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $665,413.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,859.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 31.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Range Resources by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

