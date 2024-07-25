Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.09, but opened at $34.00. Range Resources shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 262,317 shares traded.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,926. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Range Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.87.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

