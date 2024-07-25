Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

NGD stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.32. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter worth $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter worth $42,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in New Gold by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in New Gold by 812.7% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

