Raymond James Increases Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$2.75

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 180.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.80.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$0.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.50. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$0.95 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The company has a market cap of C$63.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of C$222.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

