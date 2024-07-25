Raymond James Increases Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$1.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s current price.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$1.37.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of C$40.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

