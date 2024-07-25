Raymond James Increases Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$30.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interfor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.67.

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$16.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.04. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$15.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Interfor

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

