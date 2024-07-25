Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KGC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

