Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.12

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 11370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAX. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,228 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

