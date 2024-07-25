Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alumis (ALMS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alumis (NASDAQ: ALMS):

7/23/2024 – Alumis was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/23/2024 – Alumis is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Alumis is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Alumis is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Alumis is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Alumis Stock Performance

Shares of ALMS stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Alumis Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.53.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

